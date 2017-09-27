Winnipeg taxi drivers call for more input on Uber-friendly legislation

When Mayor Brian Bowman made a statement last week urging the provincial government to pass vehicle-for-hire regulation over to the city quickly, taxi drivers in Winnipeg began getting nervous.

Not because they care whether the province or City of Winnipeg regulates the industry, but because they know the mayor is targeting changes that would usher in the era of ride-sharing companies like Uber.

As has been the case in other cities making the same moves, taxi drivers and industry stakeholders in Winnipeg are worried they haven't had a fair say in how the city can accommodate those companies without disrupting their existing businesses.

That's why dozens of taxi drivers filled the gallery in Winnipeg City Hall Wednesday morning for council's September meeting, during which two councillors will make a case for granting those drivers a voice in establishing the new industry regulations.

Randy Chhokar, a Duffy's Taxi driver, said "if there is any decision concerning us (taxi drivers), it should involve us, in an open and democratic manner."

"Not behind closed doors–that's what our concern is."

The province introduced legislation to transfer regulatory responsibility from the Manitoba Taxi Cab Board to municipalities in March, but it hasn't passed yet. In anticipation of the responsibility, however, Bowman has tasked administration with targeted stakeholder consultations.

Chhokar said he knows some of his colleagues have offered their thoughts, but added they have no idea what has come of the input so far.

"We have expressed ourselves in focus groups, but certainly the way they are pushing the things forward in the city hall is not an open way," he said.

Coun. Ross Eadie, who with Coun. Russ Wyatt will present a motion Wednesday asking for a working group to give industry stakeholders a more direct role in forming new regulations, said people like Chhokar shouldn't feel left out.

"They should be working at it," he said. "Every time administration comes up with regulation ideas, they (should) bring it to the new working group, have a discussion about 'how does that work?'