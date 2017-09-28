Five things to do in Winnipeg this weekend, Sept. 29-Oct.1

En pointe

Twyla Tharp's The Princess and the Goblin, put on by the Royal Winnipeg Ballet, is happening this weekend, with showings on Friday, Saturday and Sunday at the Centennial Concert Hall. The performance is an adaption of a fairy tale by fantasy novelist George MacDonald. Tickets are between $30 and $119.

No monkeying around

Famed primatologist Jane Goodall will share her journey to becoming a prominent conservationist, including her scientific breakthroughs on chimpanzees, at the Burton Cummings Theatre Friday. Proceeds from ticket sales support the Jane Goodall Institute of Canada. Tickets range from $40 to $125 and the event starts at 7 p.m.

Get schooled

Also on Friday, TEDx University of Winnipeg 2017 starts at 5 p.m. The third annual event aims to make academic disciplines more accessible to the general public. Speakers include Black Space Winnipeg founder Alexa Joy Potashnik, Senator Marilou McPhedran and astrophysicist Vesna Milosevic-Zdjelar. Audience-members include students, faculty members, and members of the public. Admission is free for UWinnipeg students, or $16 for the general public.

Lunch time

On Saturday, You Dim Sum, You Booze Some is taking place again at Have a Nice Day (inside the Good Will Social Club). This one is pretty much what the name suggests, from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., there will be meat or vegan dumplings, spring rolls and noodle salad ranging from $1 to $5—plus $4 if you combine any dish with an alcoholic beverage.