Winnipeg Goldeyes' winning ways marked with honourary street naming

A stretch of Portage Avenue East has been renamed Winnipeg Goldeyes Way in honour of the team's winning ways.

The city’s beloved ‘fish’ have won back-to-back American Association baseball championships, the latest at home field Shaw Park over the Wichita Wingnuts on Sept. 20.

To recognize the accomplishment, Mayor Brian Bowman unveiled the honourary street naming of Portage Avenue East from Main Street to Westbrook Street Thursday along with his predecessor, Goldeyes’ president and CEO Sam Katz.

“The Winnipeg Goldeyes have had an incredible two seasons, actually, incredible seasons in the last six years, and have delivered the goods and brought home the cup in this year and last year,” Bowman said. “Winning one (championship) is a pretty tall task, winning two back-to-back is an incredible accomplishment, and one that is certainly appreciated by Winnipeggers from every corner of our city, and it’s deserving of recognition.”

Bowman said the Goldeyes, like the city's other sports teams, have a way of bringing the community together, as the Goldeyes did when they took fans on an “incredible ride” to the 2017 championship that included a 17-inning marathon of a game.