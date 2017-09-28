‘Something cool about Graham Mall’: Downtown BIZ ponders future of core strip

The nine-block Graham Mall strip was once haunted by the ghost of an empty Eaton’s building.

But now the area is bustling with buses shuttling people to coffee shops, sports entertainment and related bars and pop-up farmers’ markets. With all that’s changed in the area of the downtown transit mall in the past decade or so, development groups are looking to the future.

That’s the premise behind the "Graham Mall Is...?" public feedback series, a joint project between the Downtown Winnipeg BIZ and CentreVenture.

“I think tomorrow it’s even more ... of what we believe is happening right now, which is more retail, more restaurants, more locally-owned authentic businesses,” said Stefano Grande, executive director of the Downtown Winnipeg Business Improvement Zone (BIZ), pointing out recent additions to the area, like Thom Bargen Coffee and Tea, Verde Plant Design and the recently relocated White Star Diner.

“There’s a lot of young people putting their money on the line because there’s something cool about Graham Mall.”

The consultations take place amid up-and-coming changes to the area, like the completion of True North Square, a $400-million mixed-use development, and the impending SkyCity, a 40-story condo development nearby.

“Ten years ago we used to call Graham Mall the bridal store mall. If you were buying a dress Graham Mall used to be the place to go—and eyeglasses,” said Grande, but now, “there’s definitely a vibe, people are definitely sensing a change in the air.”

James Barclay, owner of James Barclay Spa, has operated his business on Graham Ave. since 1979. He also attended the first consultation at Second Cup Thursday morning.

“[The area] it’s changed dramatically. I think it’s going to change even more so in the future,” Barclay said.

While he thinks those changes are largely for the better, he also has concerns about keeping up.

“A lot of us who are here and want to be here longer are going to have to re-invent ourselves, we’ll have to remodel, we’ll have to redo. And make ourselves more visible and have a stronger online presence.”

Further coffee time discussions about the future of Graham Mall are happening on Oct. 3 at noon and Oct. 5 at 5 p.m. There will also be a kiosk set up in the area until Oct. 6, or the public can submit their ideas online.