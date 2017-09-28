Winnipeg foster father charged after baby suffers fatal head injury
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
WINNIPEG — A Winnipeg man has been charged with criminal negligence causing the death of his 10-month-old foster child.
Police say the infant was brought to hospital Tuesday in critical condition with a head injury.
The baby died later in the day.
A 22-year-old man remains in custody.
Const. Rob Carver, a police spokesman, says investigators are not identifying the child or foster parent, and are not releasing further details at this point.
Carver would not say whether the child was Indigenous.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Public has 'right to know' about Rogers Plaza naming rights on former street: Halifax prof
-
Playboy's Hefner, who revved up sexual revolution, dies at 91
-
Verbal dispute ends with vehicle forced off Halifax highway during rush-hour traffic
-
'Phenomenal success:' Group finds average of 6,000 riders use Bloor bike lanes a day
-
Blue Bombers This Week
-
Blue Bombers This Week
Tait: Blue Bombers overdue for a meaningful November home game