Winnipeg lacks Airbnb rentals compared to other major Canadian cities

Winnipeg may be the capital of "Friendly Manitoba," but far fewer people have opened their homes to short-term rentals there than in other major Canadian cities.

A study commissioned by the Hotel Association of Canada and conducted by CBRE examined the scale to which home-sharing platform Airbnb has expanded over the past few years in 11 markets: Vancouver, Victoria, Calgary, Edmonton, Toronto, Ottawa, Montreal, Quebec, Halifax, Regina, and Winnipeg.

Of those cities, Winnipeg has the second smallest Airbnb inventory, with 615 listings, finishing ahead of only Regina, which has 183 listings.

Both markets are far behind Airbnb-peppered Vancouver, which boasts 14,424 Airbnb units. Montreal has more than 20,000. Even Edmonton and Halifax are far ahead of the small Prairie cities, with 1,456 and 1,133, respectively.

Economic Development Winnipeg (EDW) president Dayna Spiring thinks the comparatively low level of local participation in sharing-economy rentals isn’t concerning, largely because “visitation to our city is going up,” and those visits don't necessarily demand Airbnb.

She said “leisure visitors,” or people travelling as individuals may appreciate Airbnb, but Tourism Winnipeg, a branch of EDW, has been focusing its budget and time on attracting larger conferences.

“If we want to attract those types of conventions and meetings, we do need more hotel capacity,” Spiring said, adding “Airbnb residences are not going to take the place of that.”

Winnipeg’s hotel room inventory stated in the CBRE report is 7,148.

Spiring said her long-term “wishlist” for the city would prioritize a large hotel property ahead of more Airbnb residences.

She explained huge gatherings like the major Federation of Canadian Municipality or Federal Liberal Convention have people “staying at hotels all over the city” when they are in town.

“Some of those groups would prefer if they could have their delegates in one or two hotels,” she said.

In an emailed statement, Airbnb spokesperson Lindsey Scully said she would rather see "big hotels" join Airbnb and "focus on creating new and modern rules."

Still, the report shows Winnipeg’s Airbnb supply increased by 69 per cent between 2015 and 2016, up from just 364 rooms, which Spiring said is not a bad thing.