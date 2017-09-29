News / Winnipeg

Investigation launched in police arrest of 12-year-old in Manitoba capital

WINNIPEG — An investigation is underway into an allegation that police used excessive force in the arrest of a 12-year-old boy in Winnipeg.

The probe is being conducted by the Independent Investigation Unit, a Manitoba agency that investigates complaints against police officers across the province.

The agency says the boy was arrested the afternoon of Aug. 7 by a member of the Winnipeg Police Service.

The group says the boy was not seriously injured, but there was a complaint of excessive force.

It also says the arrest did not come to the attention of the Winnipeg Police Service until two days ago.

