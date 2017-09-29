Manitoba phasing out use of ankle bracelet monitoring for convicts
WINNIPEG — The Manitoba government is ending the GPS ankle bracelet program for criminals.
Justice Minister Heather Stefanson confirms the bracelets will be phased out over the next few months.
Stefanson says the devices are inaccurate and can be tampered with and removed.
The government expects the move to save $100,000.
Stefanson says seven people are currently currently wearing the bracelets.
The previous NDP administration started the monitoring program to tackle the auto theft epidemic and it was expanded in 2015 to track violent domestic abusers.
While in opposition the Tories fought for ankle bracelets.
Stefanson suggests her party was not privy to the same information the government had at the time.
