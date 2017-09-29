Rare chicks rescued in Manitoba catch flight to Ontario before flying south

WINNIPEG — Four rescued chicks that tumbled from a chimney in Manitoba have been flown to Ontario to join a flock that will hopefully lead them south for the winter.

Sustainable Development Minister Rochelle Squires says the chimney swift chicks fell from a heritage building at the Lower Fort Garry National Historic Site in St. Andrews, Man., in August.

Chimney swifts are listed as a threatened species in Manitoba, with the population estimated between 300 and 1,000 birds.

The chicks need to be part of a larger flock to be released into the wild, but by the time they were ready, the adult birds had already left Lower Fort Garry.

In mid-September, after two weeks of rehabilitation and flight training with other young chimney swifts, the chicks were successfully released into a flock of 500 adult swifts in the chimneys of a brewery in London, Ont.

The birds travelled to Ontario on a commercial airline.

"The caring and commitment shown by all the partners in this rescue demonstrates that there are a lot of people with their hearts in the right place," Squires said in a news release.

Chimney swifts travel in flocks and spend the winter in South America, returning to Manitoba in May.

After the birds fell from the chimney, Parks Canada staff discovered them abandoned and reached out to the Prairie Wildlife Rehabilitation Centre in Winnipeg.

Manitoba Sustainable Development was also contacted and based on the chicks' needs, a decision was made to transfer them to the Wildlife Haven Rehabilitation Centre outside the city.

The best option for joining a flock was determined to be in Ontario, where they could continue to receive specialized care through Swift Care Ontario.

Squires applauded the work of Parks Canada, the Manitoba Chimney Swift Initiative, wildlife rehabilitation centres and provincial staff in Manitoba and Ontario, along with an airline and brewery, in ensuring the survival of the four birds.