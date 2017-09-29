Winnipeg woman avoids jail after stealing money from her sick niece

WINNIPEG — A Winnipeg woman found guilty of stealing money from her sick niece will not be going to jail.

A judge sentenced Sheryl Matheson to a 12-month conditional sentence in the community.

Matheson's niece, Jessica Bondar, was waiting for a heart transplant in 2009 when $25,000 was raised to help her.

But by the time Bondar died in 2011, most of the money was gone and Matheson was convicted of fraud earlier this year.

Crown lawyer Mandy Ambrose wanted Matheson to spend a year in jail, calling the crime an "egregious breach of trust."

But Matheson apologized in court and the judge said he believed her remorse was genuine.

As part of her sentence, Matheson must abide by a 7 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. curfew, complete 150 hours of community service and pay $8,981.44 in restitution to two city hospitals.

Sixteen letters of reference were submitted for Matheson. In them, one person spoke glowingly of her, calling Matheson "hard working, caring, and decent."

Matheson cried as she addressed the court Friday.

"I want to start by apologizing to Jessica," she said.

"I never had the chance to say goodbye. I have to live with that forever. I can't ever take it back, erase it. It is there for life. I'm sorry, I beg for forgiveness."