WHL: McCarty and Reichel power Rebels to 5-4 shootout win over Wheat Kings

BRANDON, Man. — Mason McCarty and Kristian Reichel scored in the shootout and in regulation time as the Red Deer Rebels edged the Brandon Wheat Kings 5-4 on Friday in Western Hockey League action.

Grayson Pawlenchuk and Reese Johnson also scored in regulation time for the Rebels (3-0-0).

Tanner Kaspick struck twice for Brandon (1-1-1), while Cole Reinhardt and Jonny Hooker also had goals. Kaspick scored in the shootout as well.

Lasse Petersen kicked out 34 shots for Red Deer. Logan Thompson kicked out 26 shots for the Wheat Kings.

Red Deer went 1 for 5 on the power play and Brandon was 1 for 5.

---

OIL KINGS 7 HURRICANES 6

EDMONTON — Nick Bowman scored twice as the Oil Kings sank Lethbridge.

Colton Kehler put away the winner for Edmonton (1-2-0) at 17:38 of the third period. He scored twice in the game. Will Warm, Trey Fix-Wolansky and Scott Atkinson also scored for the Oil Kings.

Dylan Cozens struck twice for the Hurricanes (1-2-0), while Shawn Harke, Igor Merezhko, Jordy Bellerive and Jack Flaman also found the back of the net.

Lethbridge's Merezhko was given a match penalty for major-fighting at 9:15 of the second period.

---

WARRIORS 5 PATS 4 (OT)

MOOSE JAW, Sask. — Brett Howden scored in overtime as the Warriors edged Regina.

Oleg Sosunov scored twice as Moose Jaw (3-0-0), while Brayden Burke and Jayden Halbgewachs chipped in as well.

Emil Oksanen had a pair of goals for the Pats (1-2-1). Sam Steel and Dawson Davidson also scored.

Regina's Marco Creta was given a match penalty for major-cross checking at 5:43 of the second period.

---

RAIDERS 6 HITMEN 5 (OT)

PRINCE ALBERT, Sask. — Vojtech Budik scored in overtime as the Raiders slipped past Calgary.

Parker Kelly, Devon Skoleski, Max Martin, Jordy Stallard and Spencer Moe had regulation-time goals for Prince Albert (1-2-0).

Matteo Gennaro struck twice for the Hitmen (1-1-1). Justyn Gurney, Andrei Grishakov and Jakob Stukel also scored.

Calgary's Mark Kastelic was given a match penalty for fighting at 19:11 of the first period.

---

TIGERS 6 BLADES 2

SASKATOON — Max Gerlach scored twice as Medicine Hat dispatched the Blades.

Mark Rassell's power-play goal early in the second period was the eventual winner for the Tigers (2-1-0). He scored twice in the contest. Cole Clayton and Ryan Jevne also scored for the Tigers.

Chase Wouters and Gage Ramsay replied for the Blades (0-2-0).

---

SILVERTIPS 4 ROCKETS 3 (SO)

KELOWNA, B.C. — Patrick Bajkov and Matt Fonteyne scored in the shootout as Everett eked out a win over the Rockets.

Fonteyne, Connor Dewar and Riley Sutter had goals in regulation time for the Silvertips (2-1-0).

Cal Foote, Libor Zabransky and James Hilsendager scored for Kelowna (2-0-1).

Everett's Sean Richards was given a match penalty for fighting at 11:00 of the third period.

---

GIANTS 6 BLAZERS 3

LANGLEY, B.C. — Ty Ronning struck twice, including the winner, as Vancouver routed Kamloops.

Owen Hardy, Brayden Watts, Milos Roman and Brad Morrison also scored for the Giants (1-2-0).

Garrett Pilon had a pair of goals for the Blazers (0-3-). Nic Holowko also put the puck into the net.

---

CHIEFS 6 ICE 5 (OT)

CRANBROOK, B.C. — Rykr Cole scored in overtime to lift Spokane over Kootenay.

Riley Woods's second goal of the night tied it 5-5 for the Chiefs (3-0-0), while Ty Smith, Riley McKay and Jaret Anderson-Dolan also found the back of the net.

Alec Baer had back-to-back power-play goals for the Ice (1-1-1). Barrett Sheen, Peyton Krebs and Vince Loschiavo rounded out the attack.

---

THUNDERBIRDS 5 COUGARS 1

KENT, Wash. — Sami Moilanen had a hat trick as Seattle cruised past Prince George.

Reece Harsch and Donovan Neuls also scored for the Thunderbirds (2-0-0).

Dennis Cholowski replied for the Cougars (0-3-0).