Blue Bombers home after Edmonton terror attack

While the Winnipeg Blue Bombers faced off against the Edmonton Eskimos Saturday night, a terrorist attack unfolded just down the street from Commonwealth Stadium.

According to the Edmonton Police Service (EPS), a lone-driver rammed a crowd-control barricade on Stadium Road near 92 Street at around 8:15 p.m—during the second quarter of the nearby football game—injuring an officer who was standing near the barrier.

Later, while more than 30,000 people filed out of the stadium after the game, a U-haul cube van fled a check stop towards downtown Edmonton. EPS Chief Rod Knecht said it “attempted to run over civilians” while being pursued, eventually hitting four before it was stopped.

A statement from the Winnipeg Blue Bombers explained the team left Edmonton on a charter plane around 2 a.m., while the investigation continued.

“We thank everyone for their care and concern and extend our thoughts to Edmonton Police officer injured and citizens as a result of last night’s attack,” said spokesperson Darren Cameron.

He said the team’s security director works closely with local law enforcement to ensure fan safety near Winnipeg’s Investor’s Group Field (IGF), and a review will follow the weekend’s events.