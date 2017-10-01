Healthcare overhaul: Here's what you need to know under Winnipeg's first ER changes

The start of the Winnipeg Regional Health Authority's massive healthcare overhaul starts this week, with one urgent care unit closing Monday and another emergency room closing on Tuesday. As mandated by the province, it's part of the WRHA's plan to find $83-million in cost savings. Here’s what you need ot know about what’s happening this week and beyond:

Urgent care v. emergency care

Misericordia Health Care Centre’s urgent care centre will be closing in the evening on Monday, while Victoria General Hospital (VGH) will shift to an urgent care centre Tuesday morning.

The primary focus of an urgent care centre is to provide 24/7 care for non-life-threatening health issues, the WRHA said, outlining some of those issues as injury or illness that cannot wait for a family doctor, like fevers, flu symptoms, rashes, dehydration, cuts that won’t stop bleeding and injured limbs.

Patients at urgent care centres are treated based on medical-need and not by order of arrival.

The city’s remaining emergency departments are for life-threatening health concerns. The WRHA said those include stroke, facial weakness, heart attack or chest pain, unconsciousness, the sudden onset of severe headache or confusion, seizure or head injuries, shootings, stabbings, limb loss, or severe allergic reaction or burns.

Wait times

On Tuesday, the way the WRHA tracks wait times will also change. Currently, public reporting of emergency department wait times stops tracking waits once you leave the waiting room. The new wait-time dashboard will provide the total wait time to be seen by a provider. The system will also show projected wait times for that day based on historical patterns.

More to come

Other parts of phase 1 of the WRHA’s restructuring—with the bulk expected to be finished by Spring 2018—include converting a resident care unit at Deer Lodge Centre into a special needs behavioural unit, the WRHA said. An official added that new admissions to this unit are expected to start the week of November 1.