International student opening black and white street photo exhibit

In the year before he left for Canada, 19-year-old Nquyen Thai practiced street photography in Han Oi, Vietnam.

The ancient capital city is fast-paced, chaotic, and home to over seven million people.

What sounds like the perfect place for street photography proved difficult for Thai, who said people often didn’t take kindly to his camera.

“Mostly I shot buildings, I rarely took pictures of people,” Thai said.

That changed when he landed in Winnipeg last year to study at the University of Manitoba. Now, he's shot enough to fill out an exhibit of his own at the Gallery of Student Art, inspired by the popular Humans of New York photography series.

To get his shots for Humans of Winnipeg, Thai wandered around the city, exploring downtown and The Exchange District, where many of the 28 photographs in his exhibit were shot in black in white using a film camera.

Compared to his hometown, Winnipeg is sleepy and sprawling, with a small fraction of Han Oi’s population, but something about the city changed the way Thai took pictures.

“People here are more friendly,” he explained, adding the nature of street photography means walking the line between being polite and getting the shot.

“Sometimes I ask permission, but sometimes I don’t. When you take the picture it’s important to get the moment, so if I ask, its nature will disappear—the moment will disappear.”

The biggest challenge was language when he tried to communicate his purpose to curious strangers.

“I’m trying to spread my idea, my way of thinking through a picture. I’m a storyteller and I’m telling my viewer a story, about love, about people helping each other, about loneliness.”