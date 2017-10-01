Manitoba farm with famed corn maze re-opens at bigger location

It's easy to tell when fall has arrived; leaves change, mercury drops, and corn mazes open.

One such maize maze in Manitoba caught the nation’s attention in a viral video before having its grand opening over the weekend.

The video showing a stylized map of Canada cut out in a corn field has nearly 100,000 views.

Deer Meadow Farms owner Vince Rattai designed the maze and said it’s been great marketing for what was already sure to be a busy season.

“October is usually nuts,” he said.

Rattai moved locations over the summer, setting up shop about a minute North of the city on Springfield Road.

The new spot has four times the space, totaling 80 acres dedicated to family fun.

“There’s a plan for every inch of the property,” he said. “Everything is bigger and better.”

The Wild Game Preserve has doubled in size for the Mouflon Sheep and Fallow Deer, which is help teach students about habitats and food chains.

A massive pumpkin patch on the property is also open for business, complete with a “pumpkin express” train ride.

Deer Meadow Farms will start popping up on wedding invitations, too.

A “gorgeous barn” will set the stage for “boutique weddings” in the near future.

Rattai estimates about 1800 visitors checked it all out on Saturday’s grand opening.

The next day, Rattai made the drive to Spirit Halloween in preparation for the upcoming holiday.

The Forbidden Forest is returning after a years-long hiatus, bringing in special effects and actors for a moonlit walk under a canopy of 40-foot trees.

For the little ones, the new Storybook Lane installation might be a better choice.

“You’ll see the homes of the Three Little Pigs, Three Blind Mice, Hansel and Gretel, Little Red Riding Hood—all these storybook character themed sets,” said Rattai. “The kids will love it.”

Storybook Lane will open after Thanksgiving, weather depending.

In the meantime, petting farms, wagon train rides, concession stands and a store selling farm-fresh goodies are good to go.