Manitoba politics: Four things you need to know as the legislature resumes this fall
Politicians face an Uber-friendly law and grapple with a looming marijuana legalization deadline.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
View 4 photoszoom
It’s the provincial equivalent of back-to-school for Manitoba politicians, as they return to their legislative seats on Wednesday. At least one MLA is sitting in a new chair (newly elected NDP leader, Wab Kinew) and another might be eyeing other seats (independent Steven Fletcher). Here are a few key issues worth watching this fall:
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
-
Blue Bombers This Week
-
Blue Bombers This Week
Tait: Blue Bombers overdue for a meaningful November home game