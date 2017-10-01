Winnipeg chocolatier brings Wonderland to life

There’s something pretty sweet coming to the Winnipeg Art Gallery.

In Wonderland is a trippy chocolate-centred curation coming to the WAG on Oct. 7. The Alice in Wonderland themed shindig includes chocolate-themed art, food, drink, fashion and entertainment, while also raising funds to provide bursaries for people looking to pursue chocolate or pastry-making.

It’s the brainchild of local chocolatier Constance Menzies—also known as Constance Popp—and has been more than a year in the making.

“Some of our pieces [for In Wonderland] are just really creative and a little bit trippy,” said Menzies, adding that they include a chocolate-painted shirt from local designer Lennard Taylor, chocolate paintings in cocoa pod frames—and a variety of chocolate to snack on.

“To make all this chocolate more appetizing, we will also have lovely live music,” said Menzies, adding that, “we spent quite a bit of time choosing music for the whole evening, we actually have minute-by-minute music chosen.”

“Which is not an easy feat.”

The music itself is inspired by chocolate, she said, with musicians from the Winnipeg Symphony Orchestra coming to perform.

“We’re starting with percussion in the beginning… and it just starts to get a little more interesting,” Menzies said.

“We’re going with music that you would have heard, or you could hear in Central America, and then it started going to Europe, and now chocolate is grown and made all over the world, so during three segments of the evening the music reflects that.”

And if you can pull your eyes away from the chocolate for long enough, there will also be acrobat performances from the Monica Danz Gym Inc.

Menzies said costumes are encouraged for the event, whether its Alice in Wonderland themed, or “any way creatively.”

Twenty five dollars from each ticket sale will go toward a fund that pastry or chocolatier students can apply for to go to school, which are largely run by French speaking instructors, or in French speaking communities, Menzies said.