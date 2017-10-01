Winnipeg Rallies for Burma

If Mohammed Tayeb had not left Myanmar in 2005, today he would be fleeing the country, or suffering the fate of others in his village who were murdered or reported missing in September.

Instead, he’s in his adopted home of Winnipeg, participating in rallies and trying to bring attention to the issues in his homeland.

Tayeb is Rohingya, a Muslim minority group being persecuted in Myanmar, also known as Burma. Since August, 500,000 civilians have fled the country’s northern Rakhine state, seeking refuge in Bangladesh, according to reports from the United Nations.

“I lost my nephew and my cousin. 150 people in my village have been killed, 50 are missing,” said Tayeb on the steps of the Manitoba Legislature for the Winnipeg Rally for Burma on Sunday.

Reports of burning buildings, looting, and killing by Myanmar authorities have reached the United Nations over the past few months.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres calls it “the world’s fastest developing refugee emergency and a humanitarian and human rights nightmare.”

That sentiment was echoed at Sunday’s rally in Winnipeg, where about 75 people gathered despite the rain to demand Canadian action.

Rally attendee Idris Knapp called out Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi for being complacent, especially since Suu Kyi is an honourary Canadian citizen.

“She should be told by our government that this is not the way Canadians behave,” said Knapp. “This is not reflective of anyone who has the honour of being in the Order of Canada.”

An online petition demanding her citizenship be revoked has nearly 50,000 signatures.

Organizer Humaira Jaleel called on Prime Minister Trudeau to take direct action in the impoverished country.

“Words are not enough, action is needed,” said Jaleel, adding rallies have been held in Toronto, Ottawa, and Saskatoon, so it’s time for Winnipeg to add their voices.

“Being Canadians, enjoying the peace, enjoying the freedoms, it becomes a responsibility that we should speak up,” said Humaira. “The pictures that come in the news show people are being killed, children are being killed, so as a mother and as a human being it just hurts us.”