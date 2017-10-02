Manitoba politician denied quick order striking down floor-crossing law

WINNIPEG — A Manitoba law that forbids provincial politicians from switching parties by crossing the legislature floor remains alive, at least for the immediate future.

Independent legislature member Steven Fletcher had asked a judge to rule that the law is unconstitutional and a violation of freedom of expression and association.

But Court of Queen's Bench Justice David Kroft said the matter deserves a full hearing.

A court date is to be set aside in the coming months.

Fletcher was kicked out of the governing Progressive Conservative caucus in June after criticizing a plan for a new Crown corporation on energy efficiency.

A provincial law passed in 2006 forbids him from joining another party and requires him to sit as an Independent until the next election.