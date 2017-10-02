Mobile barriers one way Winnipeg police working to step up security

WINNIPEG — Police in Winnipeg say they could be using mobile barricades before the end of the year to help protect people and places from potential threats.

Gord Perrier, deputy chief of operations, says the force was already working on new ways to step up security before attacks in Edmonton and Las Vegas on the weekend.

In Edmonton, a police officer was sent flying Saturday night by a speeding car and then stabbed by the driver, who hours later police say was operating a van that mowed down four pedestrians during a police chase.

On Sunday, dozens of people died and more than 500 were injured in Las Vegas when a gunman opened fire during an outdoor country music festival.

Perrier says Winnipeg officers have received better equipment in recent years, including an armoured rescue vehicle and rifles for front-line officers.

He also says tactical responses such as moveable barriers are planned in case vehicles are used as weapons.

"There'll be mobile barricades to assist police in blocking areas, (so) that there is no vehicle access or (where) we don't want vehicle access," Perrier said Monday.

"But at same time we need to have ... emergency vehicles respond for incidents that may not be in relation to terrorism, or relation to active shooter incidents."

Perrier said Winnipeg police have been preparing for potential security threats "through training, equipment and how we operate with other agencies — whether they be health agencies or security agencies or outreach agencies."

There have been training exercises in recent years and debrief sessions after large events to help officers learn and improve responses, Perrier said.

"When (the Orlando nightclub shooting) unfolded a while back, we had a number of officers and people from other areas of that city and that health system come to Winnipeg. They met with our command team and our operations team ... to go through what occurred there, what went well, and what didn't go well."

In the future, Perrier said there will be more emphasis on public events with big crowds, but the service will also look at security situations on a case-by-case basis.

"You may see things on certain events, but it's what you don’t see as well," he said.

"It's the balance of access and the balance with security and that's always a difficult thing to put in place."