Ontario company inks $180M deal to upgrade Winnipeg sewage plant
NAC Constructors will be upgrading the south end sewage treatment plant.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Winnipeg city councillors ignored pleas from a Manitoba construction group on Monday and awarded a massive $180-million sewage treatment plant project to an Ontario company.
City councillors took the advice of water and waste officials and voted to contract upgrades to the south end facility to NAC Constructors Ltd.
Manitoba’s Construction Labour Relations Association spokesperson Peter Wightman told the committee Manitoba is “under attack” from out-of-province contractors under-bidding local firms.
Large projects like the water treatment plant are what “carries these companies” between smaller commercial-type projects, he explained, adding they train apprentices and put the money from big contracts back into the local economy more than out-of-town businesses would.
But water and waste department staff told the committee that NAC Constructors submitted the lowest bid, and was qualified to do the work, which was all that it took to get unanimous approval.
However, committee chairperson Coun. Brian Mayes said he’d be following up with local industry representatives and experts to further explore their concerns.
“Can we impose the kind of local employment provisions that they were asking about? I thought it was a fair request…. I think it’s worth looking into,” he said.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
-
'Questioning whether I am Canadian': Some Edmonton Muslims fear backlash after attack
-
Two Canadians among dozens confirmed killed in Las Vegas mass shooting
-
'It’s super admirable': Public praises Const. Mike Chernyk after release of video of his attack
-
Blue Bombers This Week
-
Blue Bombers This Week
Tait: Blue Bombers overdue for a meaningful November home game