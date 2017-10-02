Ontario company inks $180M deal to upgrade Winnipeg sewage plant

Winnipeg city councillors ignored pleas from a Manitoba construction group on Monday and awarded a massive $180-million sewage treatment plant project to an Ontario company.

City councillors took the advice of water and waste officials and voted to contract upgrades to the south end facility to NAC Constructors Ltd.

Manitoba’s Construction Labour Relations Association spokesperson Peter Wightman told the committee Manitoba is “under attack” from out-of-province contractors under-bidding local firms.

Large projects like the water treatment plant are what “carries these companies” between smaller commercial-type projects, he explained, adding they train apprentices and put the money from big contracts back into the local economy more than out-of-town businesses would.

But water and waste department staff told the committee that NAC Constructors submitted the lowest bid, and was qualified to do the work, which was all that it took to get unanimous approval.

However, committee chairperson Coun. Brian Mayes said he’d be following up with local industry representatives and experts to further explore their concerns.