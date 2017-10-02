'Sadly a common thing': Winnipeg mayor responds to Edmonton, Las Vegas attacks

Winnipeg Mayor Brian Bowman offered his condolences to the victims of two "horrific" attacks in Edmonton and Las Vegas over the weekend.

“It will be nice when we have a week and a month where we don't have to offer our thoughts and prayers, but sadly, today is not that day," Bowman said on Monday, adding that the "Winnipeg" sign at The Forks is glowing red and white in solidarity with Canadian victims.

On Saturday, a suspect drove into four pedestrians and police officer, who he later stabbed, outside the Commonwealth Stadium in Edmonton. The next day, a mass shooting killed nearly 60 people, including two Canadians, and injured more than 500 others.

“It is… sadly, a common thing for me to offer thoughts and prayers for some of the events going on in the world right now,” said Bowman.

He added that waking up to news of the attack in Las Vegas was “horrific… absolutely just terrifying images and video.”

Here at home, Winnipeggers should have confidence in the police service, he said.

“They absolutely are always looking at the risks that exist in every city around the world right now as we're seeing played out in other communities. Those risks are there, these things can happen in any community in the world,” Bowman said.

“I have full confidence in the Winnipeg Police Service that they are as ready as can be for these kinds of events.”