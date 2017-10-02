Two Manitoba women injured in Las Vegas shooting

Two Manitoba women are recovering in hospital following a massive shooting attack that claimed at least 58 lives during a country music festival in Las Vegas on Sunday.

Jody Ansell of Stonewall, Man. and her friend Jan Lambourne were among the roughly 500 people injured at the Route 91 Harvest Country Music Festival. It was one of the deadliest mass shootings on American soil.

In a Facebook message from her hospital bed, Ansell said she was shot in the right arm, but was recovering. Lambourne was reportedly shot in the lower abdomen, but was also in recovery.

"Last night was the scariest thing I've ever gone through and all I could think of was my kids," Ansell wrote. "I had to get out of there! Was so relieved to hear from them this morning."

At least two Canadians died in the attack, Jordan McIldoon, 23, of Maple Ridge, B.C. and Jessica Klymchuk, a mother of four from Valleyview, Alta.

'Music is about bringing people together’

Two major Manitoba country music institutions are offering their condolences in the wake of a mass shooting that claimed at least 58 lives at a Las Vegas country music festival on Sunday.

In a Facebook post, Dauphin Countryfest, one of Manitoba’s biggest music festivals, said organizers were “deeply saddened” by the news.

“Music is about bringing people together. Music festivals are a place to gather with friends and family to have fun, celebrate and focus on the good times in life. We are deeply saddened by the news coming out of Las Vegas and stand with our country music community. Our thoughts are with the victims, their families and the Route 91 Harvest Festival.”

The Manitoba Country Music Association also weighed in:

“On behalf of the Board of Directors and our membership our thoughts and prayers are with all of those impacted by the tragic events that took place last night at the Route 91 Harvest Country Music Festival in Las Vegas.”