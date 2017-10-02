Winnipeg City Hall aims to drain the brown tint from your water tap

Winnipeg’s brown water problem has tormented residents for years, but the city may have a solution on tap.

Beginning with a massive spike in 2013, the city has fielded hundreds of calls monthly for service to address discoloured water, and is on pace for more than 1,200 such complaints again in 2017, according to water services manager Tim Shanks.

But on Monday, Shanks told the water and waste committee that an ongoing pilot project at the city’s RM of Springfield water treatment plant could eliminate the brownish water colour. In 2014, an external consultant blamed manganese for the tint.

Shanks explained the fix involves switching the treatment plant’s coagulant additive—meant to keep the water clear—from ferric chloride to ferric sulphate, which contains roughly 90 per cent less manganese.

The scale-model plant's testing should finish by the end of 2017, after which Shanks said city staff would go over the data and begin contacting suppliers, with the intent “to switch to ferric sulphate some time in 2018.”

Shanks thinks residents might notice a difference within a matter of months.

“Personally, I think as soon as we start transitioning there should be some reduction in calls (for service),” he said.

Meanwhile, before that change comes online, the water and waste department has stepped up its cleaning schedule to reduce the number of “trigger events” that upset manganese deposits and create spikes in calls for service.