Winnipeg councillors try to recover from flubbed lawsuit
Three separate motions regarding the lawsuit are expected at EPC next week.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Several Winnipeg councillors are trying to fix legal errors that potentially cost the city $20 million in settlement money.
Last week, the city fired a lawyer for missing a six-year window to proceed with a lawsuit against contractors allegedly at fault for the city’s failed $300-million Deacon water-treatment plant. The city hoped to recover millions of dollars, but lost that chance.
At Monday’s water and waste committee meeting, Coun. Scott Gillingham introduced a motion looking at ways the city could still recover some of the money.
“I’m asking for our CAO to seek external legal advice and to see if there is any possibility, whether it’s through the law society of Manitoba insurance, or whether it’s through some other mechanism, to recover a portion of the funds for taxpayers,” he said.
At a council meeting last week, Coun. Janice Lukes and Coun. Russ Wyatt introduced a separate motion asking staff to compile a timeline of events leading up to the mistake.
Coun. John Orlikow is also expected to introduce a third motion next week, calling for an audit of the water treatment lawsuit.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
-
'Questioning whether I am Canadian': Some Edmonton Muslims fear backlash after attack
-
Two Canadians among dozens confirmed killed in Las Vegas mass shooting
-
'It’s super admirable': Public praises Const. Mike Chernyk after release of video of his attack
-
Blue Bombers This Week
-
Blue Bombers This Week
Tait: Blue Bombers overdue for a meaningful November home game