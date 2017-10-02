Winnipeg councillors try to recover from flubbed lawsuit

Several Winnipeg councillors are trying to fix legal errors that potentially cost the city $20 million in settlement money.

Last week, the city fired a lawyer for missing a six-year window to proceed with a lawsuit against contractors allegedly at fault for the city’s failed $300-million Deacon water-treatment plant. The city hoped to recover millions of dollars, but lost that chance.

At Monday’s water and waste committee meeting, Coun. Scott Gillingham introduced a motion looking at ways the city could still recover some of the money.

“I’m asking for our CAO to seek external legal advice and to see if there is any possibility, whether it’s through the law society of Manitoba insurance, or whether it’s through some other mechanism, to recover a portion of the funds for taxpayers,” he said.

At a council meeting last week, Coun. Janice Lukes and Coun. Russ Wyatt introduced a separate motion asking staff to compile a timeline of events leading up to the mistake.