Winnipeg's new garbage schedule isn't trash so far

Changes to the city’s garbage and recycling pickup schedule are going well so far, according to city officials.

Starting this week, new collection times are in effect for 59 per cent of Winnipeg households.

Daryl Doubleday, manager of solid waste, said it was a “good start” for the new firms as 80 trucks rolled out around 7 a.m., Monday.

He said there could be hiccups as it’s “all brand new equipment,” employees, and routes, but the changes are still running smoother than the last overhaul in 2012.

Coun. Brian Mayes confirmed as much, saying the city was “much better prepared” this time around.

"Last time we were putting in the carts as well, I think that was a whole new system, and you had people expecting the one-armed machines," he said. "I think we're avoiding some of those (2012) pitfalls."

New contractors, GFL Environmental and Miller Waste Systems, took over from Emterra Environmental and Progressive Waste Solutions, whose contracts expired Oct. 1.

The two new firms operate in the east and west, respectively, instead of the previous regime's four seperate solid waste collection zones.