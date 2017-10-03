Bell MTS Place scores updated LTE network for all your Winnipeg Jets social media needs
The upgrades are part of a five-year, $1 billion investment by the company to improve its network.
Winnipeg Jets fans: get your Instagram stories ready for the home opener on Wednesday.
Those heading to Bell MTS Place this season will have an easier time sharing the thrill of NHL hockey, as the arena's namesake carrier has "more than tripled" the venue's LTE network capacity.
Bell MTS spokesperson Jeremy Sawatzky said the company made improvements over the summer that involved adding "more wireless sites within Bell MTS Place itself."
The "wireless sites" are like a radio, which sends and receives information to and from cell phones.
"These new sites, combined with our existing ones, will be able to handle the extra traffic that results when 15,000+ people gather together under one roof," he said.
In the past, fans attempting to connect to LTE when the house was full may have been unable to do so or experienced slow speeds.
Now, "fans will have noticeably faster speeds and a better overall customer experience compared to last seasons," Sawatzky said. "In other words: Connecting with friends, posting photos to Instagram or tweeting your reaction to Patrik Laine's latest goal will now be easier than ever before."
Their first opportunity to do so will be Wednesday night at 6 p.m., when the Toronto Maple Leafs and Auston Matthews are in town for the Jets' home opener.
