‘He saved my life’: Manitoba woman recounts Good Samaritan in Las Vegas attack

In the moments after she was shot in Las Vegas, Jan Lambourne ran to the merchandise area of a country music festival and contacted her husband.

“I told him I got shot and that I loved him very much. "And then I just focused on keeping pressure on my wound." said Lambourne, while on the phone from her hospital bed in Las Vegas, where she's recovering.

Lambourne was shot in the abdomen, and the shrapnel fractured part of her pelvis. She has since had surgery on her intestines and is recovering in a Las Vegas hospital.

Lambourne was attending the Route 91 Harvest festival when a gunman opened fire on the crowd, killing at least 59 people and injuring 527. Four Canadians died in the attack.

In the wake of the chaos, hundreds of people rushed to help—donating blood, funds, and in the case of Lambourne and her friend, Jody Ansell, transporting them to safety.

“This guy named Justin… found me and he brought me out of there, and he got three other guys to carry me,” Lambourne said.

The man, Justin Uhart, went with Lambourne to the hospital and stayed with her until she went into surgery, she said.

“He saved my life.”

In a Facebook post, Uhart said “I had my hands on a [lady’s] serious stomach wound for over three hours trying to find help and get medics and stop the bleeding. I went to the hospital with her.”

“[I was] trying to be positive… and help the doctors and nurses.”

Uhart added in the post that the scrapes and bruises he sustained during the attack were nothing compared to what he saw.

“Shots sounded like firecrackers, and you never really know how you would act in that situation....it was nothing like the movies and worse [than] anything you've ever [seen],” he wrote.

Lambourne described the moments before the shooting. She said a breeze had just started to wash over the crowd.

“It cooled off, and it was just like the most perfect night, and we were watching Jason Aldean,” she said.

She started hearing popping sounds, which she thought might have been fireworks.

Then her hip gave out and she fell to the ground, hearing people screaming along with the “thump, thump, thump, thump, thump,” of bullets being fired into the crowd.

“It was just the most unbelievable chaos.”

She added through tears, “it just was a horrifying experience… I wish the very best for the families—no one deserves that.”

She’s uncertain about when she will be able to return to her home in Teulon, Man. but she has her sister by her side, and her husband and one son are expected to arrive later Tuesday.

People from the community, where Lambourne owns a hair salon, have started a fundraising campaign at the Teulon Sunova Credit Union. Lambourne’s family is still checking on her travel insurance and figuring out if she’s covered under a dual-protection plan with her husband.

“Right now, we’re just taking it day-by-day,” she said.

Jody Ansell of Stonewall, Man., who was attending the country music festival with Lambourne, was shot in the arm and taken to a different hospital.

She has since been discharged and is looking at a return flight Tuesday.

On Monday, she posted in a Facebook post: "tonight I had the honor [of] meeting up with the two girls that pulled over and put me [in their] car, and helped look after me til I was taken to hospital!”

Her phone was left in their vehicle, and returned to her.