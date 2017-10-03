Holding city hall accountable: Meet Winnipeg's first integrity commissioner

For Winnipeg's new integrity commissioner, Sherri Walsh, public trust is the most important part of a city councillor’s job.

And the public is, "in many cases, rightfully quite cynical,” she said.

Walsh, who began a two-year term after being appointed by council in April, explained in an interview Tuesday that “openness and transparency” aren’t just buzzwords to utter in the council chamber, but keys to instilling that trust.

Which is why, for the first time in 23 years, she's drafting a fresh code of conduct for members of Winnipeg’s city council.

“You (earn trust) by performing your job with transparency and accountability, and that’s precisely what a code of conduct allows to happen,” she said.

Winnipeg’s new council code of conduct will regulate things like the acceptance of gifts and benefits, use of city resources, election activity, conflicts of interest, and even decorum. The old code, passed in 1994, “doesn’t cover that obligation for respectful behaviour that is now a standard in any work place” Walsh explained.

“This council, to its credit, recognized that it needs updating,” she said, explaining that, as the city's first integrity commissioner retained by the city, updating it was her first order of business.

Shortly after her appointment she carried out an in-depth cross-jurisdictional review, liaised with the city’s legal department to nail down the format, got to work on the updated code, and provided council with a draft by June.

“I gave them the summer to go through it and digest it,” Walsh said. “When everybody came back from the summer (in September), we started having meetings.”

Her goal was to provide council with her final recommendations for the new code of conduct and associated complaint protocol this month. She's planning to make final recommendations by December.

“They’re taking the time to sit together with me and also individually to review what’s intended," she said. "The process is taking a little longer than I thought, but that’s a good thing, because the result is going to be a code of conduct that meets the needs of the city.”

Coun. Janice Lukes said it’s rare that this council sits down to “work through an issue or a project,” but she’s noticed an all-hands-on-deck response to Walsh’s work.

Lukes thinks the code of conduct will go a long way towards pushing old-school politics out of city hall.

“This can be a bit of a legacy piece. It’s very good. Councillors campaigned on making things more open and transparent, now we’re sitting down and working on this,” she said. “This is the way it needs to be done.”

What does an integrity commissioner do?