Does your spruce make the cut? Winnipeg City Hall hunts for perfect Christmas tree
Oh Christmas tree, oh Christmas tree – you can't have brown needles if you're to stand at city hall.
Any Winnipeggers looking to uproot their giant front yard spruce tree can consider gifting it to city hall this holiday season.
The city is once again on the hunt for the perfect Christmas tree. While officials have heard information about a number of candidates, none have met the criteria.
City wants a spruce tree that's:
- fully symmetrical with a single trunk and no brown needles
- 12 to 15 metres tall
- located in the front yard of a property with direct access to the tree and not located near power lines
The tree donor won't get paid for the tree, but crews will remove it at no cost, dig up the stump to about two inches below ground level and clean up any debris.
Interested homeowners can call 311 by phone or at 311@winnipeg.ca.
