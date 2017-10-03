Paramedic protocol to change under Manitoba healthcare overhaul

Winnipeg paramedics will no longer transport patients to the closest emergency room, as part of the latest healthcare system overhaul.

Previously, paramedics transported patients to a hospital based on where they lived—in most cases their local or district hospital. But as of Tuesday, patients will be transported based on medical need.

The new protocol will not affect how the public accesses services, said Ryan Sneath, assistant chief of paramedic operations with the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS). But patients "will be going to a centre that can more appropriately deal with their medical needs and or deal with their medical need in a more timely fashion.”

He added previous protocol has dictated patients be brought to certain hospitals due to their specialty units, like the cardiac centre at St. Boniface or the trauma centre at Health Sciences Centre.

Sneath said the recent policy changes are reflective of the general healthcare overhaul, with the conversion of the Victoria General Hospital to an urgent care facility.

Because the transports are largely not changing for patients who have the most life-threatening or serious injuries, Sneath said he's not concerned the changes will cause significant delays.