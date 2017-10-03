Second suspect being sought in attack and stabbing of youth in Winnipeg
Winnipeg police have arrested one suspect and are looking for another after a 19-year-old man was stabbed early Monday morning.
Police found a suspect not far from where the victim was found.
Investigators believe the pair had been arguing and it escalated to where a second person stabbed the 19-year-old several times in the upper body and head.
Police alleged the suspects continued to assault the man even after he fell to the ground, and then left.
Tyrone James Barker, 21, has been charged with assault with a weapon and two counts of failing to comply with probation.
Police continue to investigate to determine the identity of the second suspect.
