Winnipeg police issue arrest warrant for murder suspect

Winnipeg police are asking the public's help tracking down a man wanted in connection to a North End murder.

Police have issued an arrest warrant for 23-year-old Jason Scott Woodhouse.

Emergency crews were called to the 700 block of Selkirk Avenue July 21 at around 10 p.m. where they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was sent to hospital in critical condition, but later pronounced dead.

Woodhouse is described as six-feet-tall, weighing 300 lbs. with short black hair and brown eyes.