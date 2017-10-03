Winnipeg police issue arrest warrant for murder suspect
Jason Scott Woodhouse, 23, is wanted in connection to a shooting on July 21.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Winnipeg police are asking the public's help tracking down a man wanted in connection to a North End murder.
Police have issued an arrest warrant for 23-year-old Jason Scott Woodhouse.
Emergency crews were called to the 700 block of Selkirk Avenue July 21 at around 10 p.m. where they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was sent to hospital in critical condition, but later pronounced dead.
Woodhouse is described as six-feet-tall, weighing 300 lbs. with short black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information regarding Woodhouses whereabouts or any information related to this investigation is asked to contact Homicide investigators at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
-
Blue Bombers This Week
Tait: Winnipeg Blue Bombers 'train is rolling' right past doubters
-
Blue Bombers This Week