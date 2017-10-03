News / Winnipeg

Winnipeg police issue arrest warrant for murder suspect

Jason Scott Woodhouse, 23, is wanted in connection to a shooting on July 21.

Police have issued an arrest warrant for Jason Scott Woodhouse, 23, following a North End shooting.

Winnipeg police handout

Police have issued an arrest warrant for Jason Scott Woodhouse, 23, following a North End shooting.

Winnipeg police are asking the public's help tracking down a man wanted in connection to a North End murder.

Police have issued an arrest warrant for 23-year-old Jason Scott Woodhouse.

Emergency crews were called to the 700 block of Selkirk Avenue July 21 at around 10 p.m. where they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was sent to hospital in critical condition, but later pronounced dead.

Woodhouse is described as six-feet-tall, weighing 300 lbs. with short black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information regarding Woodhouses whereabouts or any information related to this investigation is asked to contact Homicide investigators at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477). 

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular

Winnipeg Views

More...