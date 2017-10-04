‘Breasts are for feeding babies, not selling cars’: Campaign aims to normalize breastfeeding

Most people wouldn’t eat a sandwich in the bathroom—and babies shouldn’t be forced to dine there either, a local breastfeeding advocate says.

The Winnipeg Breastfeeding Network and Children’s Hospital Research Institute of Manitoba undertook a project to normalize breastfeeding in public—with life-sized photographs of Winnipeg moms breastfeeding set up in various malls, foyers, and waiting rooms across the city for World Breastfeeding Week (Oct. 1-7).

“Our aim was to use local moms and really celebrate the accomplishments of these women of diverse backgrounds providing the very best for their babies,” said Marusia Kachkowski, co-chair of the Winnipeg Breastfeeding Network.

“The effort is to normalize breastfeeding, encourage it, be a welcoming society that encourages moms to feed their babies no matter where they are, instead of hidden away, out of public view,” Kachkowski said.

She said some breastfeeding mothers feel like they aren’t able to do so anywhere—and that there can be an element of shame attached to it.

She pointed to cases where mothers have been shamed for breastfeeding in public. One notable example is a Toronto woman who said she was told to breastfeed in the basement of a golf club, so people eating dinner wouldn’t see her.

“It’s pretty silly that the mom who is breastfeeding feels like she has to pump her milk and put it in a bottle,” Kachkowski said.

The campaign, featuring six local women, is also meant to challenge people’s beliefs, Kachkowski said.

“[Some people think breasts are] meant for selling cars, but really, breasts are for feeding our babies.”

The Winnipeg campaign is part of the efforts of the World Alliance for Breastfeeding Action.