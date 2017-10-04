Indie-pop artist Tei Shi on childhood dreams and the Britney Spears influence

Halfway through Crawl Space, the debut album by Vancouver indie-pop artist Valerie Teicher, a little girl begins to speak.

“I’m a bad singer. I can’t do anything well. I think I sing so great, but I really never do anything right,” she says, sadly. Then, almost in a whisper, she adds, “I just hope one day, I can be like Britney Spears.”

The girl, as it turns out, is Teicher herself at about nine years old.

Teicher will perform as Tei Shi – a pseudonym derived from her last name – for the first time ever in Winnipeg Wednesday, Oct. 4, at the Park Theatre on Osborne Street.

“Those were my tape recordings,” said Teicher. “I used to sit in my room and record myself on a boom box a lot when I was a girl. I kind of stumbled upon the tapes a few years back. When I was finishing the album, I gathered them all and found these little bits that I wanted to include.”

Teicher revisited parts of her childhood in the process of making the album, which she said is informed by her experiences as a child.

“I’m definitely not an artist who models herself after Britney Spears. I’m not particularly, like, creatively drawing from her music or her whole thing,” she said.

“It was more interesting to me because there was kind of an irony in it – in the idea that I had when I was younger of what it meant to be a singer and a performer. And my idea of that was of Britney Spears, because that’s who I was seeing out there doing it, and who was a big part of my childhood.”

“To see how that idea, or that desire, changed and evolved throughout my life was interesting to me. What I’m trying to achieve now with my music is very different from what hers was,” said Teicher. “But I still really admire her. She was ingrained in my childhood.”