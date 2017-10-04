News / Winnipeg

Manitoba high-risk sex offender back in custody

Winnipeg police arrested 81-year-old William Astle on Tuesday.

William Astle, 81, has been deemed a high-risk sex offender. He was arrested by police Oct. 3.

Less than a month after he left Stony Mountain Institution, a high-risk sex offender is back in police custody.

William Astle, 81, was released on parole Sept. 8.

The Correctional Service of Canada issued a warrant for Astle's arrest Oct. 3. Winnipeg police say they then arrested the convict and returned him to custody without incident.

