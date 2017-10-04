Manitoba high-risk sex offender back in custody
Winnipeg police arrested 81-year-old William Astle on Tuesday.
Less than a month after he left Stony Mountain Institution, a high-risk sex offender is back in police custody.
William Astle, 81, was released on parole Sept. 8.
The Correctional Service of Canada issued a warrant for Astle's arrest Oct. 3. Winnipeg police say they then arrested the convict and returned him to custody without incident.
