Manitoba man charged with manslaughter in 19-year-old's death

Jordan Belyk, 20, remains in custody.

Manitoba RCMP have charged a man with manslaughter following the death of a 19-year-old woman.

Police say the Pointe du Bois, Man. woman called 911 herself on Tuesday morning shortly after 6:30 a.m. Police immediately responded to the scene on Highway 502 in Lac du Bonnet, where they found she was suffering from life-threatening injuries. She was sent to hospital, but later pronounced dead.

Officers arrested 20-year-old Jordan Belyk shortly thereafter.

The investigation is ongoing.

