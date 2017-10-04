Manitoba man charged with manslaughter in 19-year-old's death
Jordan Belyk, 20, remains in custody.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Manitoba RCMP have charged a man with manslaughter following the death of a 19-year-old woman.
Police say the Pointe du Bois, Man. woman called 911 herself on Tuesday morning shortly after 6:30 a.m. Police immediately responded to the scene on Highway 502 in Lac du Bonnet, where they found she was suffering from life-threatening injuries. She was sent to hospital, but later pronounced dead.
Officers arrested 20-year-old Jordan Belyk shortly thereafter.
The investigation is ongoing.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
-
Blue Bombers This Week
Tait: Winnipeg Blue Bombers 'train is rolling' right past doubters
-
Blue Bombers This Week