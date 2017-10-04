Manitoba students protest tuition hikes

It may have been the first day of the Manitoba government's fall session, but post-secondary students didn't waste any time trying to voice their message on tuition hikes.

On Wednesday, the group of students gathered at the legislature to protest the tabling of a bill that allows post-secondary institutions to increase tuition by five per cent, plus inflation, per year. Bill 31 would also deregulate course-related fees, the Canadian Federation of Students-Manitoba said.

Annie Beach, a University of Manitoba student and the federation's Aboriginal students commissioner, said she wants the bill scrapped, as it would make education less accessible for future students.

“Those who are in Grade 9, or not even thinking about university… [they’d] be paying a heck of a lot more than now,” Beach said.

“If we don’t try to stop tuition hikes, then it’ll be affecting students later down the road.”

She added that tuition costs are already a barrier for Indigenous students in Manitoba, and Bill 31 would create an even bigger gap.

“To introduce this bill will only decrease and limit the amount of Indigenous students attending post-secondary education,” she said.

“I think it’s unfair to do that, with truth and reconciliation, education is important to address for Indigenous students.”

Education and Training Minister Ian Wishart responded in an emailed statement Wednesday.

“We are taking a balanced approach to keep post-secondary education affordable by providing flexibility for universities to make moderate adjustments to tuition, enabling them to grow and enhance their programs in a sustainable way,” he said.

He added that the government is committed to ensuring that Manitoba universities and colleges provide quality education while keeping tuition rates the lowest in western Canada.