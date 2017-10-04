News / Winnipeg

Strike over: Winnipeg airport, union officially approve deal

The union representing about 150 support staff, maintenance workers and others voted to approve a new contract.

About 150 unionized workers at Winnipeg's Richardson International Airport went on strike July 24, 2017. They reached a new deal with the airport on Wednesday.

Employees at the Winnipeg Richardson International Airport are heading back to work, after striking for more than two months.

The Public Service Alliance of Canada, which represents about 150 support staff, maintenance workers and others, voted to approve a new contract Wednesday. They had been picketing outside the airport since July 24.

The new collective agreement includes a 10 percent salary increase over the 6 years of the agreement. It also provides a healthcare spending account, increases to the overtime meal rate and standby pay.

The deal expires June 30, 2022.

