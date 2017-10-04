Third-party lawyer found no conflicts of interest in Winnipeg integrity commissioner appointment

When city council appointed Winnipeg’s first integrity commissioner in April, four councillors recused themselves from the vote due to perceived conflicts of interest that have since been disproven.



The remaining councillors voted unanimously to appoint Hill Sokalski Walsh Olson LLP lawyer Sherri Walsh, who immediately sought an independent opinion on whether there were conflicts.



Walsh donated to John Orlikow's re-election campaign in 2014, so the councillor was concerned about a conflict. Councillors Russ Wyatt, Ross Eadie and Jason Schreyer recused themselves for having hired a lawyer who previously worked with Walsh’s firm.



At the end of August, Walsh published a comprehensive report from municipal ethics expert and lawyer Greg Levine, who concluded, “in sum, there are no interests here to which conflict rules attach.”



“The commissioner had not contributed to the campaign of the councillor while she was commissioner nor had the commissioner position even been established at the time of her contributions,” he wrote, adding “The commissioner’s firm has never had an ongoing relationship such as a standing retainer with any of the council members.”



Levine commended the councillors for acting on “an abundance of caution,” but said accepting the situations as conflict “would create new law and would bind council in a wide array of situations which could render it inoperable.”



Also, as Coun. Orlikow disclosed his perceived conflict before Walsh’s appointment, she had committed to out-source any investigation of complaints against him. But Levine said Walsh “should not be bound by an agreement not to investigate,” since the declarations of conflict “were in error.”