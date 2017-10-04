Winnipeg City Hall meeting schedule could be shaken up

Winnipeg council's push to speed up access to civic reports could result in significant schedule changes at city hall.

A report bound for the governance committee Thursday explains council’s decision to “modify the deadline for the publication of agendas” from a minimum 96 hours to a minimum of “four business days” doesn’t leave officials with enough time to muster necessary information under the current schedule.

Deputy clerk Marc Lemoine, who authored the report, wrote clerks require “a minimum of one full working day to prepare agendas.”

Depending on what the governance committee makes of the report, the regular monthly meeting of council, as well as the executive policy committee and other standing policy committees could all be affected.

“In order to meet the new publication deadline of four business days, even with council being on a Thursday, the EPC meetings must be moved to Tuesday to ensure a minimum of one day to prepare the council agenda,” reads the report.

In the case of the regular council meeting, moving it from Wednesday will require a bylaw amendment. The report also notes some standing policy committees “will likely need to be doubled up” on the same day.

Coun. Janice Lukes, who pushed for the extra time with reports to keep council and the public better informed, said it’s a net-positive change, but also just the beginning of what she sees as a necessary governance overhaul on Main Street.

“Accountability, getting four business days to get more information, sooner… that’s very positive,” she said. “But in the big picture, these are small steps… we need a complete surgery on the governance model.”