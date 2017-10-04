Winnipeg councillor fears 'monkey business' altered Portage and Main study

A city councillor is worried that a long-awaited report on reopening the Portage and Main intersection has been tampered with.

A new Manitoba Ombudsman report says the study's project manager and steering committee “were in a position to accept, reject or make changes to the entire report (including background, factual or technical information).”

That's a problem for Coun. Jeff Browaty.

“It does look like there’s been monkey business,” he said. “To me this raises some really big question marks, and the public really wants to see the facts."

In 2016, Mayor Brian Bowman requested a study on reopening the downtown intersection, following up on a campaign promise to reopen Portage and Main to pedestrians. Browaty filed a complaint to the ombudsman when he was denied access to a draft version of that study.

The city claimed the report was not made public because it contained “advice to a public body.” The ombudsman agreed this applies to analysis within the drafts, but not to the entire final report.

However, the ombudsman made no recommendations to the city to revise its access decision, due to the “imminent public release” of the study’s final version on Oct. 25.

Browaty said he’s “concerned that the integrity of the final report has been compromised” based on that information. He’s calling on the mayor and chief administrative officer “to release all draft reports.”

“Let’s have the facts out there, let’s see what the original traffic engineers, the professionals had to say, not the changed facts that the city was saying were actually happening.”

Who's on the steering committee for the Portage and Main study?