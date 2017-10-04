Winnipeg taxis cannot share diamond lanes: committee

Taxis won't be travelling in Winnipeg's diamond lanes any time soon.

On Wednesday, council's infrastructure and public works committee unanimously rejected a $100,000 pilot project that would have allowed cabs and Handi-Transit vehicles to join buses, bikes and emergency vehicles in diamond lanes in 2018.

Taxi industry stakeholders who attended the meeting said studying the idea through a proposed "micro-simulation" had merit, because they've found their customers simply want faster service.

By travelling in diamond lanes, they argued, they could get to Winnipeggers sooner. City staff recommended allowing cabs in select diamond lanes, then evaluating the results with stakeholders before rolling it out any further.

But committee chairperson Coun. Marty Morantz said even the micro-simulation could affect transit schedules, which he considers "sacrosanct."

According to city staff, some cities, like Montreal, allow taxis in diamond lanes because transit is primarily subway-based. Winnipeg's transit system depends on the road network.

Morantz was also concerned that ridesharing vehicles might also want the same rights as taxis, further congesting the diamond lanes.