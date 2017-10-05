Five things to do in Winnipeg Thanksgiving weekend

Feast with a flock of feathered friends

Watch thousands of migrating geese fly off into the sunset while digging into a three-course meal at FortWhyte Alive. The facility's Buffalo Stone Café (1961 McCreary Rd.) is serving Friday Oct. 6 starting at 5 p.m. If you want to take in the spectacle of the geese doing their thing minus the dinner, you can do that too. Check out www.fortwhyte.org for details.

He’s baaaaa-ck!

Jim Breuer returns to the ‘Peg on Saturday, Oct. 7, 8 p.m. at the Club Regent Event Centre. Tickets are still available to see the popular comedian known best for his roles as “Goat Boy” on Saturday Night Live and “Brian” in the movie Half Baked. Breuer is also famous for his infatuation with 80s metal music and impressions of celebrities like Joe Pesci. Tickets are available at www.ticketmaster.ca.

Fun at the field

If you want to watch some live football at Investors Group Field and can’t make it to this weekend’s Blue Bombers game (or even if you can), the Winnipeg Rifles of the Canadian Junior Football League play the Regina Thunder on Saturday, Oct. 7 at 7 p.m. General admission tickets (rush seating) cost $15 or $7.50 for youth aged 5-17. For more, visit www.riflesfootball.com.

Cinematic art at the WAG

Canadian First Nations artist Kent Monkman will be at the Winnipeg Art Galley Sunday, Oct. 8 to screen his short film, Intervening the Image. Admission is free (not including the gallery entrance fee). The short film screening starts at 2 p.m. and Monkman will deliver a keynote lecture afterwards.

Punk it up