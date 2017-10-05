News / Winnipeg

Update: Manitoba legislature resumes after police investigate 'security threat'

The building was temporarily evacuated Thursday afternoon.

The Manitoba legislature in Winnipeg, Man.

Politicians and staff at the Manitoba legislature are clear to go back to work after an unsubstantiated "security threat" Thursday afternoon.

Winnipeg police say they were investigating reports of a "suspicious circumstance."

According to several media reports, the legislature was evacuated during question period due to a "security threat."

