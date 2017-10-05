Premier says threat phoned in, prompting evacuation of Manitoba legislature
WINNIPEG — The Manitoba legislature was evacuated today for over an hour due to a security threat.
The fire alarm rang, and politicians, staff and visitors were ordered outside the building as Question Period was winding down.
Speaker Myrna Driedger said there was a security threat in the public gallery.
Premier Brian Pallister later said a threat was phoned in — something he called mischief-making and unproductive.
There were many visitors in the public gallery, including group of students opposed to a bill that would ease restrictions on post-secondary tuition increases.
The students had left the gallery before the security threat, however, and had briefly protested in a hallway.
