What’s open and what’s closed in Winnipeg on Thanksgiving

Here’s a guide to what’s open and what’s not on Thanksgiving Monday.

Grocery

Safeway, Superstore and Walmart will all be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Liquor

All Manitoba Liquor Marts in Winnipeg will open at 10 a.m. and close at 6 p.m., with the exception of the Cityplace location, which will be closed.

Malls

Polo Park, St. Vital Centre and Kildonan Place will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Recycling/garbage collection

Recycling, garbage and yard waste will be collected as normally scheduled on the Thanksgiving Day holiday for those with Monday as their collection day.

Winnipeg Transit

Winnipeg Transit will operate on a Sunday schedule.

Leisure centres

All City of Winnipeg Leisure Centres will be closed.

Swimming pools

On Monday, Pan Am Pool will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and the Cindy Klassen Recreation Complex will be open from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

All other City of Winnipeg indoor swimming pools will be closed.

Libraries

All Winnipeg Public Libraries will be closed on Monday.

Animal Services Agency

The Animal Services Agency will be closed.

Cemeteries

Cemetery grounds at Brookside, St. Vital and Transcona Cemeteries will be open for visitation from 8 a.m. until 9 p.m.