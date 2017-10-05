What’s open and what’s closed in Winnipeg on Thanksgiving
Your guide to navigating shopping and city services on the upcoming holiday.
Here’s a guide to what’s open and what’s not on Thanksgiving Monday.
Grocery
Safeway, Superstore and Walmart will all be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Liquor
All Manitoba Liquor Marts in Winnipeg will open at 10 a.m. and close at 6 p.m., with the exception of the Cityplace location, which will be closed.
Malls
Polo Park, St. Vital Centre and Kildonan Place will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Recycling/garbage collection
Recycling, garbage and yard waste will be collected as normally scheduled on the Thanksgiving Day holiday for those with Monday as their collection day.
Winnipeg Transit
Winnipeg Transit will operate on a Sunday schedule.
Leisure centres
All City of Winnipeg Leisure Centres will be closed.
Swimming pools
On Monday, Pan Am Pool will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and the Cindy Klassen Recreation Complex will be open from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
All other City of Winnipeg indoor swimming pools will be closed.
Libraries
All Winnipeg Public Libraries will be closed on Monday.
Animal Services Agency
The Animal Services Agency will be closed.
Cemeteries
Cemetery grounds at Brookside, St. Vital and Transcona Cemeteries will be open for visitation from 8 a.m. until 9 p.m.
Golf courses
The Crescent Drive Golf Course will be closed for the season after Oct. 2. All other City of Winnipeg golf courses will be open from sunrise to sunset on Monday.
