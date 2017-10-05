Winnipeg kids clothing charity short on donations this fall
Koats for Kids is issuing a call for donated coats and other winter accessories.
A Winnipeg clothing charity launched its new season Thursday, but organizers are concerned there aren't enough donated coats on the hangers.
“Each year we get out over 6,000 coats, so we need Winnipeggers to donate," said Donna Albak, program manager for Koats for Kids, adding the stocks are lower than expected this year. “It is concerning.”
Gary Burling, community support worker at King Edward School, said the donated coats—and mitts, toques, scarves, boots and ski pants—not only keep students safe from the cold, but also enable them to play outside during recess.
“Last year a little boy—I asked him what he was doing for the weekend, and he said, 'Well I get to play outside this weekend,' and he was so happy about that,” he said.
Donations can be dropped off at any Winnipeg fire or paramedic station or Perth’s Drycleaners.
