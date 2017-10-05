Winnipeg police seek Nissan SUV stolen at gunpoint
It has been described as a 2016 white Nissan Rogue with a vertical scratch on the back door.
Winnipeg police are asking the public's help tracking down an SUV that was stolen at gunpoint in the south end of the city Wednesday evening.
Police say the driver had stopped his white Nissan Rogue in the rear lane of the first 100 block of Bayridge Avenue at around 7:30 p.m. when a "male" with a handgun demanded the driver's vehicle. He then struck the driver in the head with the handgun. The victim handed over his keys and was robbed of his wallet before the suspect fled in the SUV.
The SUV is a 2016 model with a vertical scratch on the back door. It has the Manitoba licence plate HBG 521.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information that may assist investigators is asked to call 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).
