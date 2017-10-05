Winnipeg police seek Nissan SUV stolen at gunpoint

Winnipeg police are asking the public's help tracking down an SUV that was stolen at gunpoint in the south end of the city Wednesday evening.

Police say the driver had stopped his white Nissan Rogue in the rear lane of the first 100 block of Bayridge Avenue at around 7:30 p.m. when a "male" with a handgun demanded the driver's vehicle. He then struck the driver in the head with the handgun. The victim handed over his keys and was robbed of his wallet before the suspect fled in the SUV.