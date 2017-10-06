New Zealand police tip Winnipeg police to online child abuse images

WINNIPEG — A group in New Zealand tipped police in Winnipeg to images of child sexual abuse being shared online from an address in the city.

Winnipeg's internet child exploitation unit was notified Thursday that New Zealand police found several images of child sexual abuse shared in an online chat room by a man from an IP address located in the city.

The New Zealand police say the images were shared at the end of September.

Police executed a search warrant in the East Elmwood area of Winnipeg.

Iain Alexander Tod, who is 25, is facing several charges.